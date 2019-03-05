Out of the past: March 5

1994

Four representatives of the federal government's General Services Administration were in Cape Girardeau yesterday to perform preliminary work toward the site selection for a new federal courthouse; the current federal budget includes $3.9 million this year for site acquisition and design of a courthouse, as well as $1.7 million for design and renovation of the Federal Building at 339 Broadway.

Docking locations, riverboat safety, hiring policies and increased downtown traffic were among topics addressed by representatives of two gambling companies before a standing-room-only crowd yesterday at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee; Boyd Gaming and Lady Luck Gaming officials squared off in a final public meeting at Drury Lodge to discuss the merits of their proposals.

1969

The lower floor of the west wing of the Common Pleas Courthouse has taken on a new appearance and function; formerly the space was the City Council chambers; but partitions have cut the one large room into four smaller ones; one houses the office of city manager Paul F. Frederick and another is a conference room; the other two offices belong to the mayor and the city attorney.

The annual Lincoln Day Dinner was held last night in the Arena Building, with over 470 area Republicans on hand to hear an address by the attorney general of Missouri, John C. Danforth.

1944

The congregation of the Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau recently elected Charles A. Himmelberger, Walter H. Oberheide and Dr. William J. Sparhawk to three-year terms on the Board of Deacons.

F.L. Jackson, an attorney and assistant prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County, plans to move to Los Angeles about May 1, to reside and practice law there; Jackson, living here 17 months, has during that time been associated with the Finch & Finch law firm.

1919

Actual construction work on the new Frisco passenger depot will begin by April 15; the company is trying to let the contract now, according to Mayor H.H. Haas, who met with the Frisco's chief engineer three weeks ago; it is believed J.W. Gerhardt will get the job.

Richard Wippermann, who has been in the Marine Corps on Paris Island, came home unexpectedly last night; he didn't tell his parents he had received his discharge, and his coming was a complete surprise; Wippermann was trumpeter instructor of his company.

-- Sharon K. Sanders