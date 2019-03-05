Spielberg's push against Netflix hits a nerve, prompts debate

Chris Pizzello ~ Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- When Steven Spielberg speaks about the business of Hollywood, everyone generally listens and few dissent. But reports he intends to support rule changes to block Netflix from Oscars-eligibility have provoked a heated, and unwieldy, debate online. It has found the legendary filmmaker at odds with some industry heavyweights, who have pointed out Netflix has been an important supporter of minority filmmakers and stories, especially in awards campaigns, while also reigniting the ongoing streaming versus theatrical debate.

Spielberg has weighed in before on whether streaming movies should compete for the film industry's most prestigious award (TV movies, he said last year, should compete for Emmys), but that was before Netflix nearly succeeded in getting its first best picture Oscar for Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma" at last week's Academy Awards. Netflix, of course, did not win the top award -- "Green Book," which was produced partially by Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, did.

Still, Netflix was a legitimate contender and this year, the streaming service is likely to step up its awards game even more with Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman," which The Hollywood Reporter said may also gun for a wide-theatrical release. A teaser ad aired during the 91st Oscars for the gangster drama said "in theaters next fall," instead of the "in select theaters" phrasing used for "Roma."

But Netflix also isn't playing by the same rules as other studios. The company doesn't report theatrical grosses, for one, and it's been vexing more traditional Hollywood executives throughout this award season and there have been whispers in recent weeks a reckoning is coming.

Now, Spielberg and others are planning to do something about it by supporting a revised film academy regulation at an upcoming meeting of the organization's board of governors to disqualify Netflix from the Oscars, or at least how the streaming giant currently operates during awards season.

This year, "Roma" got a limited theatrical qualifying run and an expensive campaign with one of the industry's most successful awards publicists, Lisa Taback, leading the charge. But Netflix, operates somewhat outside of the industry while also infiltrating its most important institutions, such as the Oscars and the Motion Picture Association of America. Some like Spielberg are worried about what that will mean for the future of movies.

"Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation," an Amblin spokesperson told IndieWire's Anne Thompson late last week. "He'll be happy if the others will join (his campaign) when that comes up. He will see what happens."

An Amblin representative said Sunday there was nothing to add.

Netflix has its strong defenders, which include the A-list talent it has attracted for its projects. Ben Affleck, speaking at the premiere of his new Netflix film "Triple Frontier," said the streaming service is "heavily invested in telling stories."

"It's very exciting because you get the sense you're defining where the future of cinema and distribution is going, you know? Already, people are watching movies on more and more platforms than they ever had, and you get a sense that you're part of sort of the emerging transition," Affleck told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Some see Spielberg's position as wrong-minded, especially when it comes to the Academy Awards, which requires a theatrical run to be eligible for an award.

Some took a direct approach, questioning whether Spielberg understands how important Netflix has been to minority filmmakers in recent years. Franklin Leonard, who founded The BlackList, which surveys the best unproduced scripts in Hollywood, noted Netflix's first four major Oscar campaigns were all by and about people of color: "Beasts of No Nation," "The 13th," "Mudbound" and "Roma."

"It's possible that Steven Spielberg doesn't know how difficult it is to get movies made in the legacy system as a woman or a person of color. In his extraordinary career, he hasn't exactly produced or executive produced many films directed by them," Leonard tweeted Saturday. "By my count, Spielberg does one roughly every two decades."

Netflix's film account tweeted it was dedicated to give film access for people who either can't avoid the movie tickets or live in towns without theaters and also "Letting everyone, everywhere enjoy releases at the same time."