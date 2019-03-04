Delta Companies Inc. Earns Top Award for Excellence in Aspahlt Paving

Apex Paving Company, a subsidiary of the Delta Companies Inc., won a 2018 Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award for excellence in construction of an asphalt pavement. The company received its award in January at a ceremony during the National Asphalt Pavement Associations (NAPA) 64th Annual Meeting in Marco Island, Florida.

The Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction Award recognizes the 10 highest-scoring projects submitted for a Quality in Construction Award in the General Paving (less than 50,000 tons) category. The award is named after Larry H. Lemon of Haskell Lemon Construction in Oklahoma City, who served faithfully on the Awards Committee for 18 years, before serving as Chairman of NAPA in 2010. Lemon was instrumental in the creation of the rating system for the Quality in Construction Awards which require qualitative analysis by independent engineers using data and test results to determine the winners. The award is sponsored by Asphalt Contractor magazine.

The asphalt pavement industry is committed to building high-quality projects that deliver superior performance to the traveling public. All contractors projects earning a Quality in Construction award are measured against best practices designed to live up to that commitment, said 2018 NAPA Chairman Craig Parker. Earning the Quality in Construction Award demonstrates that the Delta Companies Inc. has met or exceeded these rigorous standards.

The Delta Companies Inc. is a site development and highway contractor specializing in asphalt paving and road construction materials. It has operations throughout southeast Missouri, northeast Arkansas, and southern Illinois. The Corporate Office is located in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Apex Paving Company earned the award for its work on various roads in Pemiscot County, Missouri. The work was performed under contract with the Missouri Department of Transportation on Routes J, F, O, and Z. The project consisted of cold milling and resurfacing, with a 1-inch asphalt overlay, approximately 30 miles of roadway. Both of the asphalt mixes used for the project included recycled asphalt shingles (RAS), steel slag, and a high percentage of reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). This approach conserved the use of virgin materials while reducing emissions, and cutting project costs. This also demonstrates the eco-consciousness of asphalt pavement and represents the industrys commitment to sustainability.

When asked about the award, Delta President Zach Green said I am extremely proud of our employees from the asphalt terminal, limestone quarry, and asphalt plant to the laydown crew and quality control technicians. We build quality into all of our products and services on a daily basis.

Apex Paving Company produced smooth, high-quality asphalt pavements for area motorists.

The National Asphalt Pavement Association provides technical, educational, and marketing materials and information to its members; supplies product information to users and specifiers of paving materials; and conducts training courses. The association, which counts more than 1,100 companies as members, was founded in 1955.