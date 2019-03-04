Students named National Merit Scholarship finalists

Editorial

There is no shortage of talent from our local students. Whether its in the classroom, through sports or extra-curricular activities, theres plenty to celebrate.

The gold standard for academic success is the National Merit Scholarship Program, and recently, two students from this area were named finalists.

Etty Soto attends Saxony Lutheran High School. She told the newspaper she was surprised with the announcement, but its nice being recognized for academics.

Michael Hwang goes to Cape Girardeau Central High School. Though born in the U.S., he spent much of his childhood in South Korea before moving back to America during his junior year. He earned a perfect score on his ACT.

To qualify, students take the PSAT during their junior year and score at a certain level. A nearly perfect SAT score is needed later on to advance. Other requirements include an application and essay.

Both students are on the scholar bowl team at their respective schools and play the violin. Marybeth Niederkorn interviewed each student for her story in the Southeast Missourian. If you missed it, we encourage you to go back and read about their other accomplishments, which are many.

They are impressive young people making their mark in the world and have bright futures ahead.

Congratulations to both Soto and Hwang on this mark of distinction. Youve earned it.