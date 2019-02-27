Jackson FBLA American Enterprise Camp at Jackson Middle School

On November 12, 15, and 16, the Jackson Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America students participated in this years American Enterprise Project. This project was meant to inspire young kids in the Jackson School District to become interested in creating their own businesses in the future. For this project, the Jackson FBLA members took on groups of middle schoolers to create a business of their own. While participating in this fun project, they also learned about accounting, banking, technology, and small businesses. At the end of the camp, the students presented their business ideas and the winners were awarded "Pay Days."