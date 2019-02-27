Jackson FBLA Card Project

The Jackson High School FBLA Chapter has completed a project where they make cards for the residents of the Jackson Manor Nursing Home. Every card is hand made and hand delivered to the patients at the nursing home. The chapter has ensured that the following holidays are included: Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentines Day, St. Patricks Day, and Easter. The members of the chapter deliver the cards directly after school as a service project. The purpose behind the cards is to help the residents feel loved during the holidays, the time they need it most. The residents love when the members come in around the holidays to spend a little time with them. The chapter hopes to continue doing the cards in the future as they have been doing them for years.