Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 2-27-19
Wednesday, February 27, 2019
O Lord Jesus, may we focus on what is right in your eyes. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Dr. Jessup gets 5 years probation, $50,000 fine in prescription pain pill case
(2/20/19)
1
Serving it up soft: American Ice Cream in Jackson under new ownership
(2/21/19)
An update on Southeast Missourian's changes in moderating comments
(2/20/19)
61
Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream to open March 1
(2/23/19)
Creative marketer Paul Walker dies, leaves legacy
(2/22/19)
2
Police: Program lays foundation to combat rental housing crime
(2/22/19)
5
Ask a Foodie: TJ's: A little something for everyone
(2/21/19)
Business Notebook: Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts set to celebrate 80th anniversary
(2/25/19)
LGBTQ organization Cape Pride announces pride festival May 4
(2/19/19)
5
More to explore
Federal assistance feeds Southeast Missouri, state economy
(2/27/19)
Historian Frank Nickell looks at history of 'Green Book,' Cape Girardeau connections
(2/27/19)
BeTween Initiative to host event emphasizing 'tween' assurance Saturday
(2/27/19)
Community members discuss African-American experience, encourage communication during panel Monday night
(2/26/19)
Cape Central Junior ROTC cyber defense team takes top honor in state competition
(2/26/19)
State Sen. Wallingford wants to boost military jobs
(2/26/19)
Blog
: Knowledge is Power
(2/26/19)
Make it a Fun Summer with Notre Dame Summer Camps
(2/26/19)
Oscar win by 'Green Book' leaves many frustrated
(2/26/19)
Blog
: DAR stories continued
(2/26/19)
Business Notebook: Zickfield's Jewelry and Gifts set to celebrate 80th anniversary
(2/25/19)
Empty Bowls Banquet raises money for Salvation Army programs
(2/25/19)
Comic book writer Roy Thomas celebrated Saturday, awarded key to uptown Jackson
(2/25/19)
10th annual game night brings area mothers, sons to SportsPlex
(2/25/19)
Prayer vigil to be held for Sikeston man killed last week
(2/25/19)
Gallery
: Living While Black panelists
(2/25/19)
In an upset, 'Green Book' wins best picture at Oscars
(2/25/19)
Changes in your business? You should plan, talk to staffers
(2/25/19)
Compostable 'bioplastics' make inroads with consumers
(2/25/19)
MoDOT, city studying I-55 Dutchtown interchange upgrades
(2/23/19)
Entertainment venues have helped bring visitors to Cape over last decade, officials say
(2/23/19)
State Rep. Kathy Swan opposes charter-schools expansion bill
(2/23/19)
Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream to open March 1
(2/23/19)
Sibling preparation: Soon-to-be brothers and sisters get ready to interact with the new baby
(2/23/19)
Prayers for Glo!: Local resident has reconstructed heart
(2/23/19)
A man, a plan, a canal that was never built
(2/23/19)
Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
(2/23/19)
Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time around
(2/23/19)
Blog
: How Technology is Making the Workplace Safer
(2/19/19)
Blog
: DAR benefit yields Patriots' stories
(2/19/19)
Blog
: 4 Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
(2/14/19)