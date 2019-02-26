Thomasville Treasures

Marvelous March...signs of spring, sounds of wind, sights of dandelions. The earth is starting to awaken from its winter slumber. A strong wind is often heard inside the walls of the library, an alarm clock for the earth saying time to wake! The wind in springtime is important because it helps dry the ground with all the rain we get, as well as blow the seeds around so things will grow. The birds are returning and new life is springing up everywhere. Spring makes everything feel fresh and new. I always like to record the weather or March 1st and on March 31st to see if the spring came in like a lion and went out like a lamb. A few other things I love to do in March? Spring clean, listen for the first sounds of peepers, eat Lucky Charms cereal, fill a jar with daffodils for my kitchen table, eat a girl scout cookie, wear green, plant something! Planning to plant a garden this year? Come by the library and check out our selection of books on gardening.

February was a lovely month at the library. We had a fun time playing games to celebrate Valentine's Day with the Wednesday Kids. We enjoyed our monthly book club, Ladies Who Read and we celebrated all the rainy days we had to curl up with a good book! Our display, blind date with a book, was a treat. I had a couple patrons say they read books they would never have chosen, and loved them! We had a very special visitor to the library this month, and she came bearing gifts! Mrs. Bernadette Watkins came by and brought a donation of craft items to the kids, she also brought her scrapbook from her time at the library which she let me copy. She brought in a book project that the creative writing class had made in 2003, which features stories from childhood told by many of the ladies of our community. I will have a copy of this project available for patrons to read! The stories are wonderful! Mrs. Bernadette is such a wonderful lady and she was my favorite librarian ever! She will be celebrating her 80th birthday in March and I know she would love to get a card from everyone that knows and loves her. If you would like to drop that by the library, I would be happy to pass it on. I also have an address available to anyone interested in sending a card to her. Lets make sure she knows how much she means to all of us this year! Happy birthday Mrs. Bernadette!

March's Ladies Who Read book club is on Tuesday March, 5th at 4pm. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend. If you would like more information just give me a call or stop by.

Our march display is Irish I had more time to read. Our march challenge is a choice between a St. Patrick's Day word scramble and a Dr. Seuss books trivia. Anyone who completes either of these challenges before the end of the month will receive a prize.

A few new arrivals to the library this month include, The Library Book by Susan Orlean; Lost Girl by Anne Ursu; Watch Hollow by Gregory Funaro; The Chef by James Patterson; The Wedding Guest by Jonathan Kellerman, just to name a few. We also have several DVDs available to patrons.

Remember, library cards are FREE! Come get your library card today! (Please bring in a photo id and two pieces of mail to get signed up) Thomasville Public Library is a branch of the Oregon County Library District and is located in the Thomasville Community Center. Business hours are Tuesday 10am-5pm, Wednesday 10am-5pm and Thursday 10am-4pm. Like us on Facebook at Thomasville Public Library. If you have any questions call at 417-764-3603

It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light and winter in the shade. -Great Expectations