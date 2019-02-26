Make it a Fun Summer with Notre Dame Summer Camps

Practicing theater basics and putting on a performance. Learning the fundamentals of baseball while playing on Notre Dames high school field. Making tie dye shirts, programming robots, scoring stream-bed life in a creek.

These are just a few of the possibilities for your child this summer at Notre Dame Regional High Schools summer camps.

Its a way to showcase our facilities, our school, says Jeff Graviett, Notre Dame Regional High School athletic director, of why the school offers the camps. Its a way to get kids excited about the possibility of coming to Notre Dame and offer opportunities to our community.

Graviett says he is most excited about the diversity in camp offerings, which have expanded immensely since he first came to Notre Dame 20 years ago. Each of the high schools 19 sports put on a camp for elementary and middle school students, from basketball and volleyball to wrestling and dance. Other camps offerings include drama, STEM, robotics and science camps.

The camps are designed for and open to students from all schools who are in kindergarten through eighth grade. Each camp is taught by Notre Dame teachers and coaches, and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for four to five days in June or early July.

Another benefit to attending Notre Dames camps is getting to interact with current Notre Dame high school students, allowing younger students to participate in the community life at the school. Notre Dame students volunteer at the camps, helping facilitate them to earn non-mandatory Christian service hours. Many of the students volunteer because they attended the camps when they were younger and want to give back to upcoming students.

Junior Riley Burger is a member of the varsity basketball, softball and track teams at Notre Dame Regional High School. She has volunteered with each of these camps for the past two years.

I enjoy the opportunity to give back to our school and help young kids grow in athletics, Burger says.

Last year, 600 elementary and middle school students attended Notre Dames summer camps. Drue Duby, from Immaculate Conception School in Jackson, was one of those students. He attended the basketball and baseball camps.

"We get to learn while we play games, Duby says of the camp experience. The coaches make it fun."

Ready for your child to experience summer fun while learning with state-of-the-art teachers and students who are passionate about what they do? Registration for Notre Dame Regional High Schools summer camps begins Friday, March 1. To register, visit https://www.notredamehighschool.org/summercamps. For more information, call the Notre Dame Regional High School office at (573) 335-6772 or email office@notredamecape.org.