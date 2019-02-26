SEMO baseball off to strong start at Capaha

Editorial

Neither Snow, nor rain nor construction will deter the Southeast baseball team.

The Redhawks (5-2) kicked off their regular season schedule two weeks ago as much of Missouri was hit with winter weather. Thanks to the all-turf field, the snow could be removed and the Redhawks swept the three-game series against Western Michigan. Southeast then went on to collect a win at home against Harris-Stowe State University before dropping two of three games over the weekend, despite Saturday's damp conditions, to Western Illinois University.

Not a bad start to the season for the Redhawks. But there is still a lot of baseball to come.

The Redhawks will be forced to play the early portion of their home schedule in the afternoon due to the installation of new lights, part of the improvements underway at Capaha Field made possible by the city and Cape Catfish. The next home contest is at 1 p.m. Friday.

Southeast Missouri State University's program has had its share of success over the years. Watching a game at Capaha is a lot of fun, particularly when there is a winning tradition.

Here's to another great season of Redhawks baseball. We hope to see you at the ballpark.