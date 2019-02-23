Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 2-24-19
Saturday, February 23, 2019
Lord Jesus, precious Savior, we seek your righteousness that we may honor you. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Dr. Jessup gets 5 years probation, $50,000 fine in prescription pain pill case
(2/20/19)
25 years later: Michael Davis' hazing death had far-reaching consequences
(2/15/19)
LGBTQ organization Cape Pride announces pride festival May 4
(2/19/19)
2
Welcome to Oz: More than 1,000 fathers and daughters attend this years annual dance
(2/19/19)
1
Jefferson School to add fifth, sixth grades
(2/16/19)
6
Serving it up soft: American Ice Cream in Jackson under new ownership
(2/21/19)
An update on Southeast Missourian's changes in moderating comments
(2/20/19)
32
Glazed over: Our love affair with doughnuts
(2/16/19)
Out of the blue: Quick response, AED access plays vital role in saving local mans life
(2/16/19)
Campaign official: School bond issue about 'more than a pool'
(2/15/19)
3
More to explore
MoDOT, city studying I-55 Dutchtown interchange upgrades
(2/23/19)
Entertainment venues have helped bring visitors to Cape over last decade, officials say
(2/23/19)
State Rep. Kathy Swan opposes charter-schools expansion bill
(2/23/19)
Buddy's Rolled Ice Cream to open March 1
(2/23/19)
Sibling preparation: Soon-to-be brothers and sisters get ready to interact with the new baby
(2/23/19)
Prayers for Glo!: Local resident has reconstructed heart
(2/23/19)
Gallery
: Siblings Class at Southeast Hospital
(2/23/19)
Some airliners have cameras on seat-back screens
(2/23/19)
Case against R. Kelly may be stronger this time around
(2/23/19)
'Empire' producers cut Smollett from episodes
(2/23/19)
When our world is coming apart
(2/23/19)
The beauty of Cain's mark
(2/23/19)
Club news 2-24-19
(2/23/19)
Methodist leaders shouldn't kick the can
(2/23/19)
Poplar Bluff woman's hobby solid as a rock
(2/23/19)
FYI 2-24-19
(2/23/19)
Learning briefs 2-24-19
(2/23/19)
Attracting purple martins and reducing mosquitoes
(2/23/19)
When work doesn't feel like work
(2/23/19)
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 25 through March 1
(2/23/19)
Adopt kittens 2-24-19
(2/23/19)
An early turtle
(2/23/19)
A man, a plan, a canal that was never built
(2/23/19)
Police: Program lays foundation to combat rental housing crime
(2/22/19)
Creative marketer Paul Walker dies, leaves legacy
(2/22/19)
Two students qualify National Merit finalists
(2/22/19)
Gallery
: Otto F. Dingeldein/ Friend of the Arts Awards
(2/22/19)
Gallery
: 'Sister Act'
(2/21/19)
Blog
: How Technology is Making the Workplace Safer
(2/19/19)
Blog
: DAR benefit yields Patriots' stories
(2/19/19)
Blog
: 4 Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
(2/14/19)
Blog
: Anything is possible: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Friday afternoon
(2/14/19)
Blog
: Gas filling stations made their Cape debut in 1917
(2/12/19)
1