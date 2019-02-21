Old Town Cape to mark 20th anniversary at annual dinner

Editorial

Old Town Cape, the downtown organization that promotes growth and development in Cape Girardeau's downtown district, will host its annual dinner on Feb. 28 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

This year's dinner will celebrate the 20-year milestone of the organization's founding.

"What we're looking to focus on is just showing how much progress has been made in the downtown area in 20 years," said Emily Vines, event coordinator for Old Town Cape.

To say that downtown Cape Girardeau has seen a lot of changes in the last 20 years is quite an understatement.

The area has, in fact, seen a renaissance, with a new streetscape, major renovations to large, vacant buildings, and the addition of major projects, such as the casino.

The dinner will kick off a yearlong celebration of milestone celebrations, Vines said, labeling the idea as "something we're doing a little bit different."

Social hour will start at 6 p.m. with live music provided by local group The Jumper Cables. Tickets are $30. More information can be found online on the event's Facebook page.

Congratulations on 20 years of improvements in downtown Cape.