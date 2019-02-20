Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 2-20-19
Wednesday, February 20, 2019
Lord Jesus, may our thoughts be focused on good things and honor you. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Plans for psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau move forward
(2/13/19)
3
25 years later: Michael Davis' hazing death had far-reaching consequences
(2/15/19)
Welcome to Oz: More than 1,000 fathers and daughters attend this years annual dance
(2/19/19)
1
LGBTQ organization Cape Pride announces pride festival May 4
(2/19/19)
3
Cape school officials look to partner with YMCA on aquatic center
(2/14/19)
3
Jefferson School to add fifth, sixth grades
(2/16/19)
6
Glazed over: Our love affair with doughnuts
(2/16/19)
Lawmakers mull early start dates for school districts
(2/12/19)
3
Honoring Coach Kitchen: He's still winning
(2/12/19)
2
Campaign official: School bond issue about 'more than a pool'
(2/15/19)
3
More to explore
Dr. Jessup gets 5 years probation, $50,000 fine in prescription pain pill case
(2/20/19)
Saint Francis Healtcare System increasing footprint in Poplar Bluff
(2/20/19)
SoutheastHEALTH gift shop remodeled, reopened
(2/20/19)
Mo. Senators roll out idea for video lottery terminals; some fear they would hurt casino revenue
(2/20/19)
Aerial artists, contortionist bring 'Warped' to River Campus
(2/20/19)
Out and about Tuesday in Cape
(2/20/19)
Major Case Squad activated in Sikeston homicide case
(2/20/19)
Jackson Aldermen Agenda 02/20/19
(2/20/19)
Business Notebook: Notre Dame's business law class has legal, practical aspects of starting a company
(2/19/19)
State Reps. Swan, Rehder to square off for Missouri Senate seat
(2/19/19)
Cape police chief: City sees drop in violent crime
(2/19/19)
LGBTQ organization Cape Pride announces pride festival May 4
(2/19/19)
Welcome to Oz: More than 1,000 fathers and daughters attend this years annual dance
(2/19/19)
Following death of student, Poplar Bluff School District reviews safety measures
(2/19/19)
Sikeston School District superintendent plans retirement
(2/19/19)
State Rep. Holly Rehder plans run for Missouri Senate
(2/19/19)
Blog
: How Technology is Making the Workplace Safer
(2/19/19)
Retailers, fashion brands struggle with racial insensitivity
(2/19/19)
Return to sender: High court to hear undeliverable mail case
(2/19/19)
NerdWallet: Millennial Money: How to buy happiness
(2/19/19)
Chicago police seek follow-up interview with Jussie Smollett
(2/19/19)
Blog
: DAR benefit yields Patriots' stories
(2/19/19)
Homeless shelter working around leaking roof damaged in Feb. 7 storm
(2/16/19)
Jefferson School to add fifth, sixth grades
(2/16/19)
River Campus to celebrate Black History Month with storyteller Marlene B. Rivero on Tuesday
(2/16/19)
No fire at Jackson Taco Bell
(2/16/19)
Out of the blue
(2/16/19)
Blog
: 4 Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
(2/14/19)
Blog
: Anything is possible: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Friday afternoon
(2/14/19)
Blog
: Gas filling stations made their Cape debut in 1917
(2/12/19)
1