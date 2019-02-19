*Menu
Lady Redwings Take 4th Place at Notre Dame Tournament

Tuesday, February 19, 2019
Tuesday, February 19, 2019
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Pictured left to right at the ND gym are (in front) Coach John Webb, Daley Siebert (GA), Dalaini Bryant (GA), Taylor Hobbs (GA), and Asst. Coach Matt Kiefer. (Back row) Courtney Dirnberger (GA), Ainsley Burnett (St. Ambrose), Harley Glueck (New Hamburg), Haley Webb (GA), & Emma Steimle (New Hamburg). Not pictured is Zoe Bentley (New Hamburg).

Guardian Angel Lady Redwings came in as a #7 seed in the Notre Dame Jr. High Tournament played Feb. 1 & 2 and Feb. 10 & 11 in Cape Girardeau. They played their first 2 games, winning both, which put them in the top 4. They lost the next 2 games, but still came away with a 4th place trophy. In addition, Haley Webb was placed on the All Tournament Team. The team is composed of girls from Guardian Angel School in Oran, New Hamburg Kelso C-7 School and St. Ambrose School in Chaffee. None of the schools had enough girls to make up a team the past 2 years, so they combined efforts and were led and coached by John Webb and Assistant Matt Kiefer. Congratulations to the team and coaches for games well-played!!

