Lady Redwings Take 4th Place at Notre Dame Tournament

Guardian Angel Lady Redwings came in as a #7 seed in the Notre Dame Jr. High Tournament played Feb. 1 & 2 and Feb. 10 & 11 in Cape Girardeau. They played their first 2 games, winning both, which put them in the top 4. They lost the next 2 games, but still came away with a 4th place trophy. In addition, Haley Webb was placed on the All Tournament Team. The team is composed of girls from Guardian Angel School in Oran, New Hamburg Kelso C-7 School and St. Ambrose School in Chaffee. None of the schools had enough girls to make up a team the past 2 years, so they combined efforts and were led and coached by John Webb and Assistant Matt Kiefer. Congratulations to the team and coaches for games well-played!!