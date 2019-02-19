55 athletes selected as Semoball Awards finalists

Editorial

On July 14, semoball.com, The Southeast Missourian, rustmedia and other daily newspapers in Southeast Missouri will put on the sixth annual Semoball Awards show, a glamorous evening to recognize the best athletes in the region for their athletic and academic accomplishments.

It takes place at the River Campus with a red carpet, a food setup and a guest speaker. In a short time, the event has become an event that athletes across the region aspire to be a part of. We love putting it on.

Last week, 55 athletes were selected as finalists for the awards, which include categories such as best athletes for football offense, football defense, volleyball, cross-country, soccer, swimming and tennis. More athletes will be announced this spring and early summer for sports such as basketball, baseball and track, etc.

Congratulations to all the athletes nominated; it's an honor just to make the list, not to mention winning the award. Every nominated athlete gets a seat at the award show. We can't wait to see them all this July.

To see the complete list of finalists, please go to https://awards.semoball.com/2019/finalists.

The Semoball Awards are sponsored in part by SoutheastHEALTH, The Bank of Missouri, ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals and rustmedia.