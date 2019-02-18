*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

100 Birthday Celebrated

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, February 18, 2019
User-submitted story by Susan Elrod
Jane Stephens celebrated her 100th Birthday on February 17 with many families and friends at Chateau Girardeau.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: