Business briefs February 2018

Recruiters Websites

Recruiters Websites, a local web design and development company, named Matt McKenzie its web design and experience manager. The company has also expanded its marketing services with the addition of Emily Blattel, marketing manager, and Sarah Shanahan, social media coordinator. With this newly created division of the company, Recruiters Websites is able to go beyond website design and development to assist businesses with social media, digital advertising, branding, public relations, email automation, copywriting, SEO and strategy.

Elite Travel

Brittney Leek and Madison Helphinstine of Elite Travel Inc. have successfully completed Gourmet Inclusive Training, the latest of Karisma Resorts' travel expert workshops, becoming Gourmet Inclusive Certified agents. This immersive workshop included training in what is new across the Karisma family hotels and resorts.

The Bank of Missouri

The Bank of Missouri recently presented a check for $100,000 to Missouri's National Veterans Memorial. This check is the first of three installments The Bank of Missouri has promised to the memorial, to help expand the site and sustain the current facilities, located at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Perryville, Missouri.

United Way of Southeast Missouri

At the beginning of 2019, The United Way of Southeast Missouri surprised many of their network partners with unanticipated funding. The additional funding was available this year due to several partners reporting changes in their programs, resulting in previously allocated funds being unspent. This money was divided between 12 network partners, 11 public schools in United Way's four-county footprint and The People's Shelter at St. James A.M.E. Church.

Kenneth E. Foeste Masonry, Inc.

Kenny Foeste of Kenneth E. Foeste Masonry Inc. was inducted into the Mason Contractors Association of America's Hall of Fame in January at a banquet in Las Vegas. Foeste has worked in masonry for the majority of his life and was one of six inductees for 2019.

SEMO Small Business Technology Development Center

The Small Business Technology Development Center (SBTDC) office at 920 Broadway, Southeast Missouri State University campus, will host a Business Success workshop series most Wednesdays from April 3 through June 26. The workshops will discuss elements of owning and operating a business and will be hosted at sites throughout Southeast Missouri. The workshop series is sponsored by EBO MD.

Perry County Transfer Station

On Feb. 4, the price at the Perry County Transfer Station went from $48.40 per ton with a $2 tipping fee, to $51 per ton and no tipping fee. A minimum charge of $5 is assessed to customers with loads under 196 pounds. Additionally, the hours of operation at the facility have been extended: New hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. The decision to increase rates was made by Perry County Solid Waste Committee, which oversees the removal of trash locally.

Bug Zero

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year honoree is Bug Zero at 213 Clark Ave. in Cape Girardeau. They have been in the pest-control business since 2009, and are building a new facility to house a growing operation.

City of Cape Girardeau

Proposed changes by Cape Girardeau city staff to improve congestion on Independence Street include measures to reduce left-hand turns, by adding concrete medians and closing seven commercial entrances on Independence Street. The project, estimated to cost $3.4 million, is intended to alleviate traffic congestion on the busy street, which sees up to 17,500 vehicles per day in the vicinity of the Kingshighway intersection.

