Congratulations to Jim Riley on university award

Editorial

If you've seen Jim Riley in his element, you've seen his high-energy approach to life. He is a marketing man, a visionary, and much more.

Riley will be honored with the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation's Friend of the University award for 2019. He will be presented the award as part of the annual President's Council Dinner tonight at the River Campus.

Riley earned his Bachelor of Science in mass communication in 1980 and founded Red Letter Communications in 1981 in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release from the university. Riley also had his hands in starting up Mississippi Cape LLC, Shamrock LLC, DreamBig LLC, and he's also dipped into real estate and business development in Cape Girardeau. He was instrumental in bringing Isle Casino to Cape Girardeau.

In 2011, Riley and his wife Michaele founded a $100,000 scholarship fund for The Taylor Endowment for Excellence in Media Communications. Red Letter was the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce 2003 Business of the Year.

Riley and his businesses have a long track record of success and Riley by virtue of his businesses and generosity to the community and the university make him deserving of this recognition. Congratulations, Jim, on the recognition. A red letter day, indeed.