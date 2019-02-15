Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 2-15-19
Friday, February 15, 2019
Lord Jesus, we look to you in all things for you are the source of our salvation. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
Plans for psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau move forward
(2/13/19)
2
Franchise players: Becoming franchisee requires lots of research, capital
(2/11/19)
Court docs: Then-councilman Brant forced resignation of Scott City's administrator without council, mayor input
(2/8/19)
3
Celebrating the life and influence of Coach Terry Kitchen
(2/9/19)
2
Cape Comic Con signs handful of notable guests; negotiations in works for 'icon'
(2/9/19)
Nothing fancy, just good food ...
(2/7/19)
3
'Night to Shine' puts spotlight on those with special needs
(2/9/19)
Lawmakers mull early start dates for school districts
(2/12/19)
3
Honoring Coach Kitchen: He's still winning
(2/12/19)
2
School counselors move to the front
(2/8/19)
More to explore
Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Southeast students sing to high heaven with 'Sister Act'
(2/15/19)
25 years later: Michael Davis' hazing death had far-reaching consequences
(2/15/19)
Park lights, digitalized marriage books, data storage in works at Cape County
(2/15/19)
Campaign official: School bond issue about 'more than a pool'
(2/15/19)
Weekend Outlook: Smell that? Spring (and fish) is on the horizon
(2/15/19)
At the Movies: Marcus Theatres readies for Oscars with 2019 Best Picture Festival
(2/15/19)
Regents approve small increase to room and board rates
(2/15/19)
Road work 2/15/19
(2/15/19)
Is it love? Maybe not, as romance scams proliferate
(2/15/19)
Study: Anesthesia can be safe for baby's brain
(2/15/19)
Regents expected to pass slight increase to room and board rates
(2/14/19)
Cape school officials look to partner with YMCA on aquatic center
(2/14/19)
Program aims to help dads find employment, make child support payments
(2/14/19)
Fire and Ice: Community Caring Council to host Mardi Gras benefit gala
(2/14/19)
Blog
: 4 Tips for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
(2/14/19)
Blog
: Anything is possible: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Friday afternoon
(2/14/19)
Ask a foodie: ABSeafood Brings Nobility to Town with Royal Red Shrimp
(2/14/19)
Recipes that Lexie would like
(2/14/19)
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 2/14/19
(2/14/19)
China's Huawei soft power push raises hard questions
(2/14/19)
Rolling in the deep: HBO film looks at roller skate culture
(2/14/19)
Old Town Cape to celebrate 20-year milestone with dinner, dancing Feb. 28
(2/13/19)
Plans for psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau move forward
(2/13/19)
Airport manager Bruce Loy: Penzel project depends on selling hangars
(2/13/19)
U.S. 62 in Scott County reduced for bridge work
(2/13/19)
Lawmakers mull early start dates for school districts
(2/12/19)
Jim Riley named Friend of the University
(2/12/19)
Blog
: Gas filling stations made their Cape debut in 1917
(2/12/19)
1
Blog
: Honoring Robert Faurot
(2/5/19)
Blog
: Suggested places to see the ice
(1/29/19)