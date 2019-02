Suzuki Strings at 2019 Junior Music Festival

The 2019 Junior Music Festival was held at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus on Saturday, February 9. Laura Ryan is the Director of the Southeast Missouri Music Academy Suzuki Strings.

The following Southeast Missouri Music Academy Suzuki Strings Students performed at the Festival:

Anna Ahrens-Superior, Violin Solo, Violin Concerto, Oboe Solo

Asher Ahrens-Superior, Viola Solo

Kasen Ahrens-Superior, Violin Solo

Narine Berberian-Superior, Violin Solo

Mackenzie Britt-Superior, Violin Solo

Ben Cao-Superior, Violin Solo

Joe Cao-Superior, Violin Solo

Savannah Cork-Excellent, Violin Solo

Lilliana Dubs-Superior, Violin Solo

Rozalyn Dubs-Superior, Violin Solo

Brenna Dunavan-Superior, Violin Solo

Henry Fredenburg-Superior, Violin Solo

Layne Gross-Excellent, Violin Solo

Gregg Hallman-Superior, Cello Solo

Avery Laiben-Superior, Violin Solo

Eli Petzoldt-Superior, Violin Solo

Olivia Petzoldt-Superior, Violin Solo

Sam Petzoldt-Superior, Violin Solo

Sophia Seay-Excellent, Cello Solo

Caitlyn Todd-Superior, Viola Solo

Abigail Todd-Superior, Violin Solo

Truman White-Superior, Violin Solo