Some love and humor for your Valentine's Day

Editorial

Perhaps more than any other holiday, Valentine's Day is complicated.

It's a day to celebrate love and romance, and those terms have different definitions depending on who you are and where you're at in your life.

Single people can loathe Valentine's Day.

It can be complicated for couples; the sense of expressing love or affection can produce anxiety.

Perhaps the best approach to Valentine's Day is a simple one, a day where there's no pressure to impress, but a day for simple expressions of affection.

With that premise in mind, we offer you some children's Valentine's Day jokes:

What did one volcano say to the other?

I lava you.

What did the cucumber say to the pickle?

You mean a great dill to me.

What did the farmer give his wife for Valentine's Day?

Hogs and kisses.

What kind of flowers should you not give on Valentine's Day?

Cauliflowers.

Why do skunks like Valentine's Day?

They're very scent-imental.

Be sure to tell those special people in your life that you love them today. Happy Valentine's Day.