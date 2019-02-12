Jackson, Cape galas raise money for public schools

Editorial

Cape Girardeau's and Jackson's school district foundations have both held fund-raising galas recently, which means thousands of more dollars will be available for teachers to bring improved learning techniques to students.

The Cape Public Schools Foundation uses the Penguin Party dinner and auction that was held on Saturday to fund teacher grants for innovation in the classroom. It also benefits vital programs such as Honorable Young Men Club and Tiger Lilies, which has received rave reviews throughout the community for helping at-risk children find hope, encouragement and purpose. The foundation also gives out scholarships to students.

Jackson's school foundation also hands out grants for teachers. The money from the gala goes to help with everyday teaching tools and needs as well as the school's Power Pack program, which provides weekend meals for students in need. Jackson held its Red and Black Affair on Feb. 2.

Between the two events, nearly 1,000 people attended. The amount raised at the Cape event was not available on Monday, but the Jackson dinner raised approximately $60,000.

Thanks to the planners and all those who helped put on the events; it's a big task. Also, thanks to the participants for raising funds for our public schools, which do so much to help our children.