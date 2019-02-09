Love's effect

Letter to the Editor

If there is one clear message in the Bible, it is that God loves us. And yet, in spite of the clarity of the message, we still wrestle with believing it. Lauren Daigle's song -- "You Say" -- has this opening line: "I keep fighting voices in my mind that say I'm not enough; every single lie that tells me I will never measure up".

We need a dose of what Paul had. In his letter to the Corinthian church he said this: "For I am the least of the apostles, and do not even deserve to be called an apostle, because I persecuted the church."

Do you think Paul "measured up"? He had Christians killed. If anyone had room to think he didn't "measure up," it was Paul. And yet somehow he got past that and was able to write this next line: "But by God's grace, I am what I am, and His grace to me was not without effect."

We can all write a similar line. "For I am the least of Christians and do not even deserve to be called a Christian because ..." We all have our 'becauses.' Yet in spite of them, God offers to us the same grace.

In this season when love is celebrated, be assured first that you are loved -- period. Then, in light of that fact, love back. Love and don't hold back. It is the one thing God knew we needed most.

MIKE JONES, Cape Girardeau