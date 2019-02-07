Work ongoing to clean up train derailment at Dexter, power outages and other damage reported

**UPDATE 12:12 p.m.**

Work is ongoing to clean up a trail derailment at Dexter. Power may be out to some areas of the town near Boone Park through tomorrow. Some roads near Boone Park have reopened. One Mile Road will remain closed until further notice.

A semi was turned over by winds at the Town and Country grocery store on Specialty Drive. Busy B on One Mile Road has damaged to some storage buildings near the rear of their location. Wind also damaged a sign at Emmanuel Baptist Church on One Mile Road. More information on damage and response to the train derailment will be updated as it becomes available.

**UPDATE 10:15 a.m.**

One Mile Road in Dexter is closed due to a train derailment. Please use another route. Union Pacific is on scene now.

There is also other storm damage throughout Dexter. Updates will be provided as they become available.

According to Dexter City Administrator Mark Stidham, it appears to only be box cars that have derailed, no chemical cars. At this time, it's believed no evacuations will be necessary

Detective Cory Mills with the Dexter Police Department has confirmed no injuries.

Officials say the storm pushed the train off the tracks. There is a hazardous car, but it is not leaking and is no danger at this time, they report. The type of chemical involved has not been released, but the car is upright, officials said.

One Mile Road will be blocked until further notice.

AmerenUE, Dexter police and fire, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Stoddard County Ambulance are all on scene.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.