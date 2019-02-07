Bankruptcies
Thursday, February 7, 2019
Bankruptcies filed through January for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.
19-10004 Thomas James Anthony
19-10009 Elizabeth Ann Smith
19-10011 Chasity Denise Smith
19-10012 Kim Denise Webster
19-10013 Toni Jo Ervin
19-10014 Sharon Lee Wickham
19-10019 Bryan David Brown and Shiela Gaye Brown
19-10021 Keith Bradley McKinney and Kimberly Dawn McKinney
19-10023 William P. Warner and Charlotte J. Warner
19-10026 Kimberly Ann Brown
19-10028 Kathy Lee Weinkein
19-10029 Michelle Dawn Perkins
19-10031 Bradley Michael Gaal
19-10032 Randyn Allen Heisserer-Miller
19-10034 Aaron William Tyler Boyd Sr. and Bonnie Lee Boyd
19-10036 David W. Gasser and Charlinda J. Gasser
19-10040 Julie Ann Yount
19-10052 Larry Gene Obermann
19-10053 Harold Benjamin Weisbrod and Sharon Marie Weisbrod
19-10054 Erica E. Gianesin
19-10056 Matthew Blake Howard
19-10058 Ronald Earl Davis
19-10060 Martha J. Wilson
19-10061 Robert Parrish