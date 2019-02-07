Bankruptcies filed through January for the Southeastern Division of the Eastern District of Missouri's U.S. Bankruptcy Court are listed below with their corresponding case numbers. Included are bankruptcies filed in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties. Court is held in Cape Girardeau.

19-10004 Thomas James Anthony

19-10009 Elizabeth Ann Smith

19-10011 Chasity Denise Smith

19-10012 Kim Denise Webster

19-10013 Toni Jo Ervin

19-10014 Sharon Lee Wickham

19-10019 Bryan David Brown and Shiela Gaye Brown

19-10021 Keith Bradley McKinney and Kimberly Dawn McKinney

19-10023 William P. Warner and Charlotte J. Warner

19-10026 Kimberly Ann Brown

19-10028 Kathy Lee Weinkein

19-10029 Michelle Dawn Perkins

19-10031 Bradley Michael Gaal

19-10032 Randyn Allen Heisserer-Miller

19-10034 Aaron William Tyler Boyd Sr. and Bonnie Lee Boyd

19-10036 David W. Gasser and Charlinda J. Gasser

19-10040 Julie Ann Yount

19-10052 Larry Gene Obermann

19-10053 Harold Benjamin Weisbrod and Sharon Marie Weisbrod

19-10054 Erica E. Gianesin

19-10056 Matthew Blake Howard

19-10058 Ronald Earl Davis

19-10060 Martha J. Wilson

19-10061 Robert Parrish