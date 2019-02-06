Delta Bobcats take the Polar Plunge

On Saturday, February 2nd the Delta Bobcats, for the 11th time participated in the Polar Plunge to benefit Missouri Special Olympics. This year 21 Bobcats jumped in Lake Boutin for an amazing cause and were able to raise $5,185, making the Bobcats the top fundraising school for the 8th year in a row. We also won the Golden Plunger for our Smurf costumes and signs in the school category. The Bobcats are incredibly proud of their support of Missouri Special Olympics, love the Special Olympics athletes and can't wait to participate again next year.