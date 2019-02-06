Fighting for babies

Letter to the Editor

The epitome of irony can be found in California Rep. Nancy Pelosi saying a border wall is immoral. This coming from a woman who aligns herself with the party who embraces the Holocaust America has waged on our unborn over the past 45-plus years, Abortion.

Whether it is 66, 68 or 70 million babies who have been denied their "Right to Life" the statistics are staggering. It is estimated 609,640 people died from the cancer in 2018 in America; just under one million babies are killed every year from abortions.

I was appalled to watch New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sign the legislation allowing late-term abortion in that state, but seven other states already have late term abortion laws in effect: Alaska, Colorado, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Vermont, along with Washington, D.C. We must end ABORTION. The genocide waged on the unborn makes Adolph Hitler look like a minor league player. Wake up, America. Our war on babies must end. This nation's soul is at risk.

DAVID McNEELY, Scott City