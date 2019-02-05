Jesus' Birthday Party

The students and staff of Guardian Angel School held their annual birthday party for Jesus on December 18 in the school gym. Money was collected from the school and parish for an adopted family in order to buy presents and necessities. The gifts were wrapped and placed under the Christmas tree. Mrs. Michelle Priggel, our religion teacher, spoke of the importance of remembering Jesus on his birthday, when you wake up on Christmas morning. The students and adults then enjoyed birthday cake and juice, in Jesus' honor.