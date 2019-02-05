*Menu
Jesus' Birthday Party

Tuesday, February 5, 2019
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
The Christmas tree, wrapped presents, and the cake were ready for the celebration.

The students and staff of Guardian Angel School held their annual birthday party for Jesus on December 18 in the school gym. Money was collected from the school and parish for an adopted family in order to buy presents and necessities. The gifts were wrapped and placed under the Christmas tree. Mrs. Michelle Priggel, our religion teacher, spoke of the importance of remembering Jesus on his birthday, when you wake up on Christmas morning. The students and adults then enjoyed birthday cake and juice, in Jesus' honor.

Michelle Priggel talked to the students about the importance of Jesus' birthday on Christmas Day.
Students go through the line to get their cake and juice. Pictured are Owen Forehand and Nolan Loper going through the line and being served by Katrina Kluesner and Michelle Priggel.
