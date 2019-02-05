Jackson FBLA Wins Big at District Leadership Conference 2019

The Jackson High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America attended the District Leadership Conference on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Monday, February 4, 2019. A total of 36 members attended the event and competed in a variety of events from computer skills tests to case studies/presentations and interviews to online exams.

Emily Scott, the JHS FBLA President, completed her term of office as District 15 Vice President for Communications and Mackenzie Stoner completed her term as Reporter. Two other Jackson FBLA members were elected to office for 2019-20. The complete officer slate included:

President, Emma Weller-Stilson from Cape Central High School

VP for Communications, Alexandria Tucker from Jackson

VP for Membership, Keron Banks from Scott County Central

VP for FBLA-PBL Relations, Macee Hoskins from Cape Central High School

Secretary, Zach Freeman from Jackson

Parliamentarian, Haley Brazel from Cape Central High School

The chapter had a strong finish at the closing session awards ceremony taking 18 first place victories. Of Jacksons 47 total competitors, 39 placed in the top 5 in 47 total events, and 32 qualified to advance to state competition, which will be held in Springfield, Missouri, in mid-April.

1st Place

Madilyn Operle, Accounting I*

Montana Stoner, Accounting II*

Cami Brazel, Business Law*

Patrick Malone, Client Service*

Zach Freeman and Hunter Rees, Digital Video Production*

Hunter Large, Electronic Career Portfolio*

Luke Collins and Emily Scott, Emerging Business Issues*

Luke Collins, Faith Dynneson, and John McFarland, Global Business*

Sierra Skinner and Ethan York, Graphic Design*

Layton Lipke, Impromptu Speaking*

Peyton Lintner, Introduction to Business*

Parker Lipke, Patrick Malone and Blaise Winder, Sports & Entertainment Management*

Peyton Lintner, Introduction to Business Procedures*

Alexandra Tucker, Introduction to FBLA*

Noah Sparks, Introduction to FInancial Math*

Hunter Rees, Introduction to Information Technology*

Alexandria Tucker, Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure*

Devin VanDenBossche, Organizational Leadership*

2nd Place

Kaitlin Bruns, Accounting II*

Patrick Malone, Cyber Security*

Zach Freeman, Economics*

Sophie Crabtree, Austin Gilliland, and Montana Stoner, Hospitality Management

Ashton Reed, Social Media Campaign

Taylor Fehr, Introduction to Business Communication*

Audrey Clayton, Introduction to Business Procedures*

Audrey Clayton, Journalism*

3rd Place

Grant Schaefer, Advertising*

Noah Sparks, Business Calculations*

Sophie Crabtree, Business Law*

Kolby Wren, Computer Problem Solving*

Seth Honeycutt, Health Care Administration

Zoe Freeman, Introduction to Business Communication*

Riley Randol, Introduction to Business Procedures*

Sierra Skinner, Organizational Leadership*

Seth Honeycutt and Ashton Reed, Website Design

4th Place

Sophie Crabtree, Accounting II*

Conner McConnell, Computer Applications

Riley Randol, Introduction to Business*

Lydia Pobst, Introduction to Business Communication*

Allison King, Introduction to FBLA*

Caleb Anderson, Lydia Pobst, and Devin VanDenBossche, Public Service Announcement

5th Place

Wyatt Griffin, Austin LaFace, and Mackenzie Stoner, Broadcast Journalism

Connor McConnell, Computer Problem Solving*

Allison King, Economics*

Sierra Skinner, Health Care Administration*

Allison King, Introduction to Business Procedures*

Ethan York, Spreadsheet Applications