Fredericktown's Alternative Learning Campus received a $1,800 donation from The Rushing Family Trust on January 4, 2019. Fredericktown Alternative School provides students with traditional academic material in a non-traditional academic setting, personalizing the program of study to the individual needs of each student. Students, staff and parents work together to provide a place where every student can succeed.

To further its mission of making a positive difference in the lives of disadvantaged women and children, and others with extraordinary needs, The Rushing Family Trust holds the Captain Woody Rushing Golf Tournament each October. Proceeds from the 20th annual tournament, held at Kimbeland Country Club last year, made the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus donation possible. A total of $13,000 will be donated to 14 organizations from the 2018 tournament proceeds.

For more information about Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus, please visit: www.fpsk12.org

For more information about The Rushing Family Trust, please visit:

www.rushingmarine.com/golf