International hub combines spaces, resources for students

Editorial

A hub for Southeast Missouri State international students is now open and providing both space and services for students and visiting scholars.

Located at 1025 N. Sprigg St, the International Village serves several functions and combines space for SEMO's Office of International Education and Services (IES) and the Intensive English Program, or IEP. The space gives both entities the office space needed and fosters a collaborative effort to provide services for the university's international students, according to a Southeast Missourian story by Marybeth Niederkorn. Southeast had 615 international students in the fall semester, according to the university.

Some of the functions of the facility include administration, collaborative spaces, a multipurpose room, kitchen and Intensive English Program classrooms that include a computer lab.

"With a dedicated space, we can invest in the resources and support students need to find success," Breanna Walling, associate director of IES and director of IEP, said in a news release.

In a totally separate effort through the Baptist Student Center, volunteers also are helping many international students with free meals and other assistance. That, too, has become a hub for international students to gather alongside their domestic peers.

Going to school outside your home country has to be a challenge on many levels. But the university -- and other organizations -- continue to make efforts to providing needed services and a sense of community.