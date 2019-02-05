Is an unborn baby a person?

Letter to the Editor

This week the abortion debate has been front and center on social media following New York's new state law which essentially legalizes abortion at any time prior to the natural birth of a baby. All of this is disguised by clever and pleasant sounding wording. They deemed it the Reproductive Health Act which is a key component of their 2019 Justice Agenda. Reproductive health and justice. Neither of which are present in the killing of the unborn.

As they should be, Christians across the nation are appalled at the thought of a full-term unborn baby being aborted. But perhaps we should be equally appalled at the thought of an 8-week-old unborn baby being aborted. How we feel about abortion must go back to one fundamental question. Is the baby in the womb a person? If our answer is yes, then there is no difference in an abortion at 8 weeks or 38 weeks. The outcome is the same. An innocent life is taken, and both are an affront to God's sovereignty over life and death.

So what now? Pray that God will change the hearts of those who want to keep abortion legal. Vote pro-life. Don't trust someone to make other decisions for you when they get such a fundamental moral question wrong. Adopt and foster children in need. And help women in crisis who may be considering abortion or hurting from a previous decision to choose abortion.

ERIC WHITE, Cape Girardeau