Guardian Angel Redwings Boys Basketball & Cheerleaders Place in League Tournament

The Guardian Angel boys basketball team finished their regular play season with a second place in the Christian League and the tournament. The tournament was held at St. Denis in Benton on December 4, 5, & 7. They were 9 & 1 during the season. The cheerleaders place first place in the league and during the tournament. Congratulations to the boys and the girls on an outstanding year!! Pictured left to right are: front-Courtney Dirnberger, Dalaini Bryant, Owen Forehand, Lawson Hahn, Riley Schlosser, Cooper Senciboy, Taylor Hobbs, & Logan Dame. Back-Kaitlyn Jolley, Sophie Priggel, Gabe Dirnberger, Connor Watkins, Nathaniel Woods, Nolan Loper, Parker Bryant, Aiden Scheeter (Manager), Daley Siebert, and Kara Eftink.