*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Christmas Program Held at Guardian Angel School

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, February 4, 2019
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Courtney Dirnberger (Elizabeth) and Kaitlyn Jolley (Mary) sang "Holy is His Name" by John Michael Tobit as Ava Forehand and Eva LeGrand played instrumentals.

The 2018 Christmas Program was presented on December 6 at the school gym by all the Guardian Angel students under the supervision of Mrs. Geri LeGrand. Once again, Mrs. LeGrand and the students worked very hard and did an outstanding job. The subject this year was the JOYFUL "Mysteries". The joyful mysteries of the rosary were acted out with several different students portraying Mary & Joseph. There were also lots of angels, drummers and beautiful music performed by some very talented young men and women. Vocalists and instrumentalists (guitar players, organ players, drummers and ukulele strummers) performed several songs for the audience. The finale had the entire student body joining in the singing.

The pre-k students enjoyed beating on their drums. Pictured left to right are: Bristol Schaefer, Saydi Priggel, Andrea Pobst, Kambrie Seabaugh, Owen Morrison, Lillian Russell, Tucker Hahn, Elizabeth David, Maebry Enderle, Chloe Caudle, and Ava Cook.
Lawson Hahn on drum and Riley Schlosser and Sophie Priggel on guitar performed "Oh Come Oh Come Emmanuel".
Dalaini Bryant (Mary) sang "In This Very Room" as the angels, Joseph, and the caravan travelers looked on.
The entire school joined in for "Joy".
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: