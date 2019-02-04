Christmas Program Held at Guardian Angel School

The 2018 Christmas Program was presented on December 6 at the school gym by all the Guardian Angel students under the supervision of Mrs. Geri LeGrand. Once again, Mrs. LeGrand and the students worked very hard and did an outstanding job. The subject this year was the JOYFUL "Mysteries". The joyful mysteries of the rosary were acted out with several different students portraying Mary & Joseph. There were also lots of angels, drummers and beautiful music performed by some very talented young men and women. Vocalists and instrumentalists (guitar players, organ players, drummers and ukulele strummers) performed several songs for the audience. The finale had the entire student body joining in the singing.