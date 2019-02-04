Guardian Angel Redwings Win Second Place at ND Tournament

The boys basketball Notre Dame Jr. High Tournament was held January 5-6 and 12-13. Besides the basketball teams playing, the cheerleaders had to keep up the spirit of the boys and the crowd. They also had to practice several hours, learning a routine to perform at half-time. The practice paid off as they earned the second place plaque in the tournament. The Guardian Angel Redwings were composed of 8 eighth grade girls. Six of the girls had been cheerleading for the past 3 years. Pictured left to right are: Daley Siebert, Dalaini Bryant, Kara Eftink, Logan Dame, Taylor Hobbs, Sophie Priggel, Kaitlyn Jolley, and Courtney Dirnberger. They have been coached all 3 years by Jacqui Hobbs & Jill Siebert. Congratulations girls and thanks to Jacqui & Jill for all the hours they have put into working with the cheerleading squad.