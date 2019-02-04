Art Class Designs Door Decorations
Once again this year, Mrs. Teal Mangels' 7th & 8th grade art students designed classroom door covers for Guardian Angel School in Oran. The students broke into 6 small groups and decided on a design. They then stayed after school, prior to Thanksgiving, under the supervision of Mrs. Mangels, and started their masterpieces. The doors were covered throughout the Christmas season.