*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Art Class Designs Door Decorations

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, February 4, 2019
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
The 2nd & 3rd grade classroom was designed with "Santa Goes Down the Chimney". The 4th grade room was designed with a "Gingerbread House".

Once again this year, Mrs. Teal Mangels' 7th & 8th grade art students designed classroom door covers for Guardian Angel School in Oran. The students broke into 6 small groups and decided on a design. They then stayed after school, prior to Thanksgiving, under the supervision of Mrs. Mangels, and started their masterpieces. The doors were covered throughout the Christmas season.

The 5th & 6th grade room had an "Elf on a Shelf".
"The Grinch Who Stole Christmas" could be found on the 1st grade class door.
"Oh Deer, the Reindeer got caught in the Christmas Lights" as it tried to escape out of the 7th & 8th grade classroom.
"Frosty the Snowman" covered the Kindergarten classroom.
Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: