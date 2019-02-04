*Menu
Patriot Pen Winners at Guardian Angel School

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, February 4, 2019
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
Pictured are Logan Dame (Honorable Mention), Owen Forehand (Honorable Mention), & Riley Schlosser (4th place).

Patriot Pen essays were written and submitted to the VFW in Morley, MO in October. The winners selected from Guardian Angel School in Oran were Logan Dame & Owen Forehand, with Honorable Mention; and Riley Schlosser, with 4th place. They were recognized at the Veteran's Day assembly at Oran High School on November 9. Congratulations to all the winners!!

