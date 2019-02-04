Patriot Pen Winners at Guardian Angel School
Patriot Pen essays were written and submitted to the VFW in Morley, MO in October. The winners selected from Guardian Angel School in Oran were Logan Dame & Owen Forehand, with Honorable Mention; and Riley Schlosser, with 4th place. They were recognized at the Veteran's Day assembly at Oran High School on November 9. Congratulations to all the winners!!