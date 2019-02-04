*Menu
Monday, February 4, 2019
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
The office at Guardian Angel School held a Christmas coloring contest in house for pre-k to 8th grade students. The contest pages were handed out prior to Thanksgiving and had to be returned by November 19. They were judged by their peers and the awards were presented to the students after house game day on Wednesday, November 21. The winning colored papers were then hung up in the hallway during the Christmas season. Winners were: Pre-k (1st) Chloe Caudle, (2nd) Elizabeth David, & (Tied for 3rd) Bristol Schaefer & Lillian Russell; K-1st (1st) Ashtyn Pobst, (2nd) Everett David, & (3rd) Harper Gadberry; 2nd-3rd (1st) Adisyn Seabaugh, (2nd) Rylie Priggel, (3rd) Kasyn Seabaugh; 4th-5th (1st) Porter Gadberry, (2nd) Cooper Bryant, & (3rd) Ava Forehand; and 6th-8th (1st) Taylor Hobbs, (2nd) Sophie Priggel, & (3rd) Logan Dame.

