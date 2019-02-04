December House Games at Guardian Angel School

The house competition for December was a little different than most game days at Guardian Angel School in Oran. Only one competition was held, but it involved every student in each house. On December 19, the last day before Christmas vacation, the houses competed against each other in a hunt for items to create a Christmas family scene. Each house member had to accumulate items from the class rooms, storage rooms, and closets. The scenes were then judged by the teachers and staff. St. Uriel's group won this competition and everyone had a lot of fun participating.