November House Games at Guardian Angel School

Monday, February 4, 2019
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
St. Michael's house members look serious as they throw bean bags to touch paper plates and score points. Pictured are: Kaitlyn Jolley, Cooper Bryant, Nolan Loper, & Connor Watkins

What better way to spend the last half day before Thanksgiving break, but to play house games. That is just what the students at Guardian Angel School in Oran did. On Wednesday, November 21, the competition was tough as St. Gabriel, Uriel, Michael, & Raphael houses' competed to see who would come out as the top team. In the end, it was St. Uriel's house who had the most points. St. Michael & St. Gabriel tied for 2nd place and St. Raphael came in 3rd place.

St. Raphael's members blow up their balloons in preparation for using the air to knock cups off the table. Pictured are: Ryder Siebert, Amelia LeGrand, Haley Webb , & Ashtyn Pobst.
Gianna LeGrand of St. Uriel's house tries to find a piece of black rice in the midst of white rice by using tweezers. Onlookers are Adisyn Seabaugh, Dalaini Bryant, & Logan Dame.
Riley Schlosser of St. Gabriel's house tries to ease a cookie down his face and into his mouth.
