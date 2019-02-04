November House Games at Guardian Angel School

What better way to spend the last half day before Thanksgiving break, but to play house games. That is just what the students at Guardian Angel School in Oran did. On Wednesday, November 21, the competition was tough as St. Gabriel, Uriel, Michael, & Raphael houses' competed to see who would come out as the top team. In the end, it was St. Uriel's house who had the most points. St. Michael & St. Gabriel tied for 2nd place and St. Raphael came in 3rd place.