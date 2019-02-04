Guardian Angel Celebrates Thanksgiving

On November 14, the Guardian Angel students, teachers, and staff celebrated Thanksgiving with a special meal of sliced turkey & gravy, pumpkin pie, and all the trimmings. They also sat with their families, that is, archangel house families. Each archangel house and the pre-k class had its own table. We would like to thank our cooks, Denise Dirnberger and Susan Diebold, for providing our Thanksgiving feast as well as every meal throughout the school year