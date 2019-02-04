*Menu
Lunker rainbow trout Rotary Lake

Monday, February 4, 2019
User-submitted story by Marc Wicks
2-2-2019 Rotary Lake lunker trout

We were patiently waiting for February 1st, opening day of trout season at Rotary Lake. I cast my line in the water and about three minutes later the fight was on. At first it was fighting like a catfish and then it came on the surface and my heart dropped as I knew this was the biggest trout of my life. I had my buddies Hayden Clubb and Chad Robinson help me land this massive trout. As soon as it came up on the bank I still couldn't believe my eyes as the color of this fish was remarkably beautiful. After I took it home it measured 27 1/2 inches and it weighed 9lb 8oz.

Loading it up in the car.
