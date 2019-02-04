Lunker rainbow trout Rotary Lake
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Monday, February 4, 2019
We were patiently waiting for February 1st, opening day of trout season at Rotary Lake. I cast my line in the water and about three minutes later the fight was on. At first it was fighting like a catfish and then it came on the surface and my heart dropped as I knew this was the biggest trout of my life. I had my buddies Hayden Clubb and Chad Robinson help me land this massive trout. As soon as it came up on the bank I still couldn't believe my eyes as the color of this fish was remarkably beautiful. After I took it home it measured 27 1/2 inches and it weighed 9lb 8oz.