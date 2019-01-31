Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Post comment
Sunset on the Mississippi
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site,
click here
.
Thursday, January 31, 2019
User-submitted story by Eric Cunningham
Taken On Route 3 in Illinois, looking back towards Cape, on 1/30/19 Sunset on the Mississippi
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Post comment
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires free registration:
If you already have an account,
follow this link to login
Otherwise,
follow this link to register
Most read stories
Deaths of man and woman investigated by Cape Sheriff's Department
(1/28/19)
Autopsy: Cape County deaths result of murder-suicide
(1/29/19)
Ask a foodie: Berghoff's Cafe Doesn't Need to Hide Behind Gourmet
(1/31/19)
Reynolds House in downtown Cape Girardeau undergoing rehabilitation
(1/28/19)
'Broadway is not Indy 500': Business owners call for speed control
(1/29/19)
8
Local license agents: Offices risk closing without fee hike
(1/30/19)
5
Historian Frank Nickell's collection to be archived
(1/28/19)
2
Residential developments picking up in downtown Cape Girardeau
(1/29/19)
Girl Scouts Council approves buyer's offer for Camp Cherokee Ridge
(1/29/19)
1
Book to highlight 100 years of murder in Bollinger County
(1/30/19)
More to explore
Weekend Outlook: Super Bowl, (and grub) baby!
(2/1/19)
Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Jackson's Indian sculpture takes a roundabout path to new indoor home
(2/1/19)
Officials: Pothole truck puts city in driver's seat for patching pavement
(2/1/19)
Baby-sitting Cape woman receives 4 years in prison in toddler death
(2/1/19)
Museum fundraiser turns warehouse into Mardi Gras
(2/1/19)
Police seek surveillance video showing alleged attack on 'Empire' actor Smollett
(2/1/19)
Designing with a twist, familiar network
(2/1/19)
Ask a foodie: Berghoff's Cafe Doesn't Need to Hide Behind Gourmet
(1/31/19)
Church, local organizations provide shelter from bitter cold
(1/31/19)
Cape, Jackson school districts to host benefit galas
(1/31/19)
Former Perry Co. coroner receives added sentence over stealing scheme
(1/31/19)
Finger foods for a football party
(1/31/19)
Gallery
: Ice on the Mississippi
(1/31/19)
Game day
(1/31/19)
New York City gives letter grades for food cart cleanliness
(1/31/19)
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1/31/19
(1/31/19)
Tyson recalls chicken nuggets over reports of rubber inside
(1/31/19)
Super Bowl ads offer simple escapism with star power
(1/31/19)
Book to highlight 100 years of murder in Bollinger County
(1/30/19)
Local license agents: Offices risk closing without fee hike
(1/30/19)
New facility for international students opens at Southeast
(1/30/19)
Southeast Missourian reporter launches book of poetry
(1/30/19)
Expedia, subsidiary Egencia sued in overtime case
(1/30/19)
Food industry sway over public health under scrutiny
(1/30/19)
'VH1 Trailblazer Honors' celebrates director Ava DuVernay on March 8
(1/30/19)
Deputy cruises to victory in sheriff election
(1/30/19)
Blog
: Suggested places to see the ice
(1/29/19)
Blog
: A dynamite solution to a water problem
(1/29/19)
Blog
: AUDITION DATES SET.......
(1/23/19)
Blog
: 1969 fire destroys Midwest Dairy building
(1/22/19)
Blog
: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Saturday
(1/18/19)