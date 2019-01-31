Application period for CFO scholarships opens Feb. 1

Beginning Feb. 1, students from across central and southern Missouri can apply for scholarships offered by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for the 20192020 school year. Nearly 1,000 scholarship awards and renewals are available, totaling about $1.5 million for higher education at colleges, universities and technical-training programs.

Information about the scholarship opportunities is available at www.cfozarks.org/scholarships, where students and parents can search for scholarships by city of residence, scholarship name or keyword. Students also can contact their high-school counseling offices. Application deadlines vary, with the earliest due Friday, March 8. Amounts range from $250 to $6,000 per academic year, with many scholarships renewable for up to three additional years.

CFO scholarships offer a wide range of opportunities for students attending public or private colleges and universities, graduate schools, medical or nursing schools, and vocational-technical programs, provided through more than 420 named scholarship funds. Each scholarship fund lists criteria for eligibility, including designations for students from specific high schools or those attending certain institutions, made by donors and alumni giving back to their communities.

A number of funds have specific criteria to assist underserved student populations, including African American students, non-traditional or first-generation students, students with physical or learning disabilities, and students in the foster care system.

The scholarship listings and application system are presented on an online platform, hosted by Foundant Technologies, that offers a secure application process, the ability to easily save and return to applications in progress, and an eligibility survey that will help applicants narrow down the list of scholarships.

We look forward to an exciting year of scholarship programming with our many generous donors who have invested in future generations, Scholarship Manager Beth Hersh said. The CFO is proud to help students turn their dreams into reality as they take the next step in their educational endeavors.

For more information about CFO scholarship programs, contact Beth Hersh at bhersh@cfozarks.org, or call (417) 864-6199.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership through a network of donors, 49 affiliate foundations and some 600 nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri.