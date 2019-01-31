Trump bashing should stop

Letter to the Editor

I'm a news addict. I follow stories on multiple TV stations, Internet sites, newspapers and even radio. And although I'm not a Trump fan, I'm tired of all the Trump bashing. Some sites have gotten to where they show almost no objectivity when reporting on him. And ironically, I think it's to the point where it helps him.

First, it energizes his supporters. They rally to defend him.

Second, it inoculates him against some wrongdoing. The constant accusations desensitizes the public to some extent.

Third, it creates a certain amount of sympathy. People start to think maybe some of the criticism is unfair.

And fourth, it discredits his critics. Objective criticism is one thing. Continuous attacks on petty, contrived, or unproven issues are another.

We know Trump strikes back. We know he's been a womanizer, an egotist, and a bully. We don't approve of those characteristics, but they're well known. Label them, yes, but then move on to more relevant issues. Otherwise, it starts to sound like fake news.

If he compromises on the wall, CNN says he caved. If a past associate is accused of lying, MSNBC says Trump's guilty of something. Examples abound where the bias is blatant and unending.

Donald Trump isn't the typical politician. He hasn't been honed by a lifetime of political speak. He doesn't worry about offending and this makes a lot of us uneasy. But the unfair bashing makes both sides wrong.

GARY L. GAINES, Cape Girardeau