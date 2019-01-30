Deep Freeze
The picture spans the sunrise to Adler Planetarium with the Chicago River lock in the foreground. The ice looks like it's on fire from the relative warmth of the underlying water. The lake is frozen and the wind chill is -50 this morning. The wind chill is much lower on the 55th floor from where this picture was taken. The windows are frozen on the inside and the wind is making the building creak.