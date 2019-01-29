Jackson R-2 Foundation Donation

The Jackson R-2 Foundation received a $1,000 donation from The Rushing Family Trust on January 28, 2019 to benefit the Heroes for Hope Power Pack program. The Jackson R-2 School District Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to sustaining and enhancing the excellence of the Jackson R-2 Schools by providing resources to expand educational opportunities. The Heroes for Hope Power Pack program provides students in need with food and other necessary supplies.

To further its mission of making a positive difference in the lives of disadvantaged women and children, and others with extraordinary needs, The Rushing Family Trust holds the Captain Woody Rushing Golf Tournament each October. Proceeds from the 20th annual tournament, held at Kimbeland Country Club last year, made the Heroes for Hope donation possible. A total of $13,000 will be donated to 13 organizations from the 2018 tournament proceeds.

For more information about the Jackson R-2 Foundation, please visit: www.jacksonschoolfoundation.org

For more information about The Rushing Family Trust, please visit: www.rushingmarine.com/golf