Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1/28/19

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

* Minutes for the Jan. 24 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

* None at this time

Public comments

* Items listed on the agenda

Routine business

* Purchase orders

* Payroll change forms

Appointments and possible action items

* Cape Dogwood Redevelopment Corp. tax abatement -- attorney John Schneider

Discussion and possible action

* Approve 2019 agreement with MOHB LLC for drug screening for the Cape Girardeau County Highway Department

* Discuss approving abatement or pro-rate taxes for tax bill for 311 N. High St. property

Other discussion and possible action

* Update on new court facilities project

Possible action -- county advisory boards

* None at this time

Public comments

* Items not listed on agenda