Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1/28/19
Monday, January 28, 2019
Cape Girardeau County Commission
1 Barton Square, Jackson
9 a.m. today
Approval of minutes
* Minutes for the Jan. 24 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
* None at this time
Public comments
* Items listed on the agenda
Routine business
* Purchase orders
* Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items
* Cape Dogwood Redevelopment Corp. tax abatement -- attorney John Schneider
Discussion and possible action
* Approve 2019 agreement with MOHB LLC for drug screening for the Cape Girardeau County Highway Department
* Discuss approving abatement or pro-rate taxes for tax bill for 311 N. High St. property
Other discussion and possible action
* Update on new court facilities project
Possible action -- county advisory boards
* None at this time
Public comments
* Items not listed on agenda