Area police reports 1/28/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

* Second-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

* Theft of a maroon 2009 Cadillac CTS was reported at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane.

* Burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Luce Street.

Miscellaneous

* A 23-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 3000 block of Themis Street.

* Assist other agency was reported in the 900 block of Bellevue Street.

* Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.

* A report was made in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.