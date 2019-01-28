Area police reports 1/28/19
Monday, January 28, 2019
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
* Second-degree domestic assault was reported in the 500 block of North Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
* Theft of a maroon 2009 Cadillac CTS was reported at Independence Street and Pind Wood Lane.
* Burglary was reported in the 1700 block of Luce Street.
Miscellaneous
* A 23-year-old man was taken into protective custody in the 3000 block of Themis Street.
* Assist other agency was reported in the 900 block of Bellevue Street.
* Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
* A report was made in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.