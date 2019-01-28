Births 1/28/19

Carter

Daughter to Ben and Ashley Carter of Jackson, Southeast Hospital, 6:31 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Name, Stella Ann. Weight, 7 pounds, 7 ounces. Third child, second daughter. Mrs. Carter is the daughter of Beth and Jim Roberts of Dexter, Missouri, and John Buttrey of San Diego. She is an inpatient coder for St. Luke's Health System. Carter is the son of Kay Carter of Tamms, Illinois, and Benny Carter of Elco, Illinois. He works for Nestle Purina.

Lange

Son to Kaz and Jolene Lange of Cape Girardeau, Southeast Hospital, 7:27 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Name, Gavin Malikai. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Fourth child, first son. Mrs. Lange is the daughter of Donnie and Paula Braeuner of Scott City and Joy Lowes of Amherst Junction, Wisconsin. She is a registered nurse at Southeast Hospital. Lange is the son of Wendy Jo Wilhite of Old Appleton and JoÃ£o Roberto Amorim dos Santos and Vanessa Oliveira dos Santos of Jacarei, Brazil. He works in warehouse/logistics at Mondi Bags.